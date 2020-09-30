Smyth, Wythe, Bland weekly COVID update Sept. 30

The Mount Rogers Health District logged a total of 179 confirmed and suspected coronavirus cases in the last seven days.
Below is a breakdown of those numbers for Smyth, Wythe and Bland counties:
As of Wednesday, Smyth County reports a total of 515 cases, up 66 since last Wednesday and up 74 in the last 10 days. According to the Virginia Department of Health's website, the county reports 48 hospitalizations (up nine in the last seven days) and 20 deaths. A large jump in the death count on Monday can likely be attributed to a backlog in data. For more on that, click here.
Wythe County reports 245 cumulative cases, up 18 since last Wednesday and up 24 in the last 10 days. The county has reported two new hospitalizations and no new deaths in the last seven days.
Bland County still reports a total of 64 cases, with no new hospitalizations and one new death in the last seven days.
For more information on coronavirus numbers, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov.
