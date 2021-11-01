Smyth, Bland consider Regional Industrial Facilities Authority to develop Pathway Park

For all its advantages, Pathway Park still sits empty.

The EDA has been considering two concept plans for its redevelopment: maintaining the large single-industry plan or dividing it into two or three 200,000-square-foot lots.

County Administrator Shawn Utt noted Wednesday that when the land in the flood plain isn’t considered only about 50 acres of the park are developable.

Utt also noted that the park needs a new sewer line installed as the existing one has collapsed. A larger water line would be an asset and the Virginia Department of Transportation would like to see access changes made. While this work is being done, Utt said, it would be advantageous to go ahead and put in the necessary erosion and sediment control measures, which would serve as a good selling point.

Officials are seeking grants to cover some of those costs and, last year, Virginia's Industrial Advancement Alliance awarded the EDA $20,000 for development costs.

However, Utt said, many such grants look for regional initiatives. In discussing the possibilities, he said, Bland County was willing to consider such a partnership.