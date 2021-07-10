Bland County to launch tourism website

Bland County will unveil a tourism website next week.

Cameron Burton, the county’s director of community services who oversees the library and tourism, said www.visitbland.com will officially launch on July 16.

Paid for by a $10,000 grant from Virginia Tourism, the website will feature tourism information and highlight seasonal events in an effort to attract people from outside the area into Bland County to see what it has to offer, Burton said.

Burton said the website will focus on the Wolf Creek Indian Village and Museum as a top destination in Bland County, along with the Eupepsia Wellness Center, hiking trails and outdoor activities. The website will also have information on lodging and dining.

Recently, Burton put out a call asking residents for photos of the county that might be used on the website. She said the response has been “outstanding.”

“I was looking for some content, beautiful pictures in different seasons of different activities that we can maybe use on the website,” she said. To submit a photo, use Facebook Messenger to send it the Bland Co. Public Library, email the photo to cburton@bland.org or drop it off at the library.