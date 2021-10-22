BCHS band scoring big at competitions

It’s been two big competitions for the band. Perdue said one reason the band is performing so well because it does its best to focus on quality.

“Our music program especially works tremendously hard, both during the school day, after school, at home, at rehearsals throughout the year, and at summer band camps,” the band director said. “Their achievements and their latest numerous awards are part of a long tradition of hard work, high expectations, and truly spectacular individual and group student efforts. We work to continually improve, both as a band, and as people.”

The Lonesome Pine Band Festival was the band’s first competition since the Covid pandemic, and the first time the band was able to travel for a competition since 2019. But throughout the pandemic, the band has worked to improve.

“We have great kids in Bland County, and our marching band students are no exception,” Perdue said. “They practice all year to be the best musicians they can be. They’ve done that for years, and they continue to work hard – even through the pandemic. They kept working, even when it wasn’t easy. That dedication has continued to pay off for our Pride of Bland County Marching Band, and we couldn’t be prouder of what they’ve been able to achieve.”