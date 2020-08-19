Bland County schools keep hybrid schedule; board to meet again next week

For now, the Bland County School Board is continuing with its plan to open schools Aug. 27 on a hybrid schedule, a mix of online and in-school classes. The board agreed during a meeting Tuesday to meet again a week later, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, to reassess the situation. The meeting will be at 5 p.m. at the school board office on Bears Trail in Bastian.
The board also agreed to shorten the Thanksgiving holiday from five school days to three days.
Regarding the back-to-school plan, under the hybrid schedule, students will be divided into two groups: A and B. Group A will be in the classroom on Mondays and Tuesdays, and learn remotely on Thursdays and Fridays. Group B will be in the classroom on Thursdays and Fridays, and learn remotely on Mondays and Tuesdays. Both groups will learn remotely on Wednesdays while the schools undergo a deep cleaning. Wednesdays will also be used for teacher work days and professional development.
Superintendent Scott Meade reported to the board that 25 percent of students have signed up for virtual learning and 75 percent signed up for the hybrid schedule of classes.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Board Chairman Gerry Schepers read letters from five individuals, the majority of whom urged the school board to start the school year with online classes.
Maria Taylor said that having children in school two days a week is not worth the risk when children can learn at home with little risk.
Charlie Puckett, former principal of Rocky Gap High School and husband of Bland County School Board member Sharon Puckett wrote that in light of the increasing numbers of the coronavirus cases in the county, the schools should teach online for at least the first nine weeks of the school year.
“Sadly the predictions for fall and winter remain dire,” he wrote.
Local nurse Alice Dykes said children have no business returning to school in light of the rising number of cases in the county.
“I feel that if the school board insists on starting in person classes, that they are negligent in protecting our children,” her letter said. “We need to see what this does to our community before going back. I at first was very skeptical of the virus. Now that we are seeing it here, I am no longer skeptical. The deadly cases are few, however, how can we predict who it will be deadly for? The nurses at the schools already have a hard time getting people to keep their sick kids home. People use school as daycare and don’t care who all gets infected with strep, flu, bugs, etc. If the board doesn’t delay, they are putting our children in danger. I encourage all parents to pull their kids to virtual.”
Tisha James disagreed, writing that students should return to school because they will not receive an adequate education at home.
In an unrelated matter, Bland County High School Principal Jill Hopkins told the board that her staff is working to complete student schedules, but would probably not have them ready when teachers report to work Thursday.
She explained that employees actually started working on the schedules early this year, in the spring. However, in July there was a glitch and the schedules were lost, forcing employees to start all over.
“We’ve been working like crazy,” she said. “It’s been a mountain, but I don’t know if we can do it in two days (when teachers arrive), but we are trying.”
When asked by board member Duane Bailey if there was no coronavirus and school had started on time two weeks ago, if schedules would have been ready, Hopkins said no. She added that school has started without the schedules being ready before.
“It’s not ideal,” she said.
In other business, the board approved a calendar that shortens the Thanksgiving holiday by two days.
“The goal is to try to have the first two nine weeks before Christmas shut down,” Schepers said. “With that, it does shorten the Thanksgiving holiday to three days: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.”
