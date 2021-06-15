W.Va. man indicted in Bland County slaying

Accused in the Nov. 5, 2020, slaying of a Georgia woman, a West Virginia man will now face trial in Bland County Circuit Court.

Gilbert Lee Riggs Jr., 58, of Princeton, was indicted Monday on charges of second-degree murder, and felony hit and run in the death of 56-year-old Janice McBerry Poole, whose body was discovered in the lower parking lot of a Bastian gas station.

According to a search warrant, police suspect Poole, who knew Riggs, was struck or run over twice by a pickup truck, which was eventually located in West Virginia.

No trial date has been in the case, and Riggs is being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.

In other indictments handed down on Monday:

Ronnie Gale Brown Jr., 48, of Bristol was indicted on an Oct. 1, 2019, prisoner-deliver drugs charge. He was slated to enter a plea on Tuesday.

Joseph Kenneth Lambert, 43, of Narrows was indicted on a Jan. 4 felony drug possession charge. He was scheduled to enter a plea on Tuesday.

Steven Oscar Champ, 26, of Princeton, West Virginia, was indicted on a March 7, 2019, felony drug possession charge. His plea was set for Tuesday.