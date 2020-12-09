Virginia National Guard to conduct mass testing events in Mount Rogers Health District

The Virginia National Guard will be conducting mass COVID-19 testing events in the Mount Rogers Health District December 14-19 as a result of high regional positivity rates.

These events are free, open to the public, and do not require an appointment or advance registration. Testing will begin at 8 a.m. at each location, and will continue until test supplies are exhausted or there are no additional individuals waiting to be tested.

“COVID-19 percent positivity is at an alarming 24.2% in Mount Rogers Health District,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, Director of Mount Rogers Health District. “This tells us that we need more testing in our region. We have partnered with the National Guard and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to bring these resources to our community.”

“It is safest to avoid gathering with anyone outside of your household over the upcoming holidays,” continued Shelton. “However, if you plan to gather anyway, please protect your loved ones by getting tested and then staying home until you gather.”

Testing site information:

Monday, 12/14, lower parking lot at Abingdon High School, 705 Thompson Drive, Abingdon

Tuesday, 12/15, First Baptist Church, 1024 E Stuart Drive, Galax