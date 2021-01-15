See the number of active COVID cases in your Smyth, Wythe or Bland zip code

Reporter's note: Because zip codes can be shared between counties, zip code totals may not match county totals.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Reporter's note: Because zip codes can be shared between counties, zip code totals may not match county totals.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Health districts in Southwest Virginia moved into Phase 1b of vaccination distribution on Monday, expanding the number of people now eligible …
Since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler has said he’d be first in line to get a vaccine once one becam…
Mount Rogers Health District is partnering with the Wythe County Community Hospital to offer vaccines to Virginia residents age 75 and older.
On a Friday morning in late November, Sgt. Josh Taylor and other Marion Police officers and Smyth County deputies responded to a report of a s…
A non-profit that’s expanding its service footprint plans to serve some of this region’s most frail elderly residents while bolstering the economy and serving as an experiential learning site. The Marion Town Council gave a nod of approval to the agency’s plans last week.
Bland County is mourning the deaths of two law enforcement officers this week -- former Bland County Sheriff Jerry Thompson and Virginia State…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.