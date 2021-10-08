VSP investigating interstate shooting south of Big Walker Tunnel

A motorcyclist traveling south of Big Walker Tunnel who was shot in the back of the head escaped serious injury Thursday.
The Virginia State Police is investigating the incident, which occurred in Bland County. First Sgt. Steve Hall said the man was traveling in a group of four motorcyclists around 1 p.m. when he was shot through his helmet. He thought that maybe he had been hit by a rock or something, Hall said. He was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released, the first sergeant said.
Hall said there were no other vehicles involved. Police said the man was traveling on Interstate 77 from Ohio to North Carolina.
The VSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues to investigate the incident.