Bland County grand jurors return indictments in slaying

Accused in the slaying of a Tazewell County man whose body was found underneath a Bland County trailer, a mother and son were indicted in Bland County on Monday after police and prosecutors changed their theory of where the crime took place.

Justin Michael Hackler, 25, of Bastian and Leslie Raquel Hackler, 48, of Tazewell were charged in direct indictments handed down on Monday in Bland County Circuit Court.

Justin Hackler was indicted on charges of second-degree murder, using a firearm in commission of a felony, conspiring to conceal a body and concealing a body. Leslie Hackler was charged with conspiring to conceal a body and concealing a body.

The two – along with Joshua Hackler of Tazewell – were arrested earlier this summer in the slaying of 45-year-old David Allen Hayes of Gratton. A second-degree murder charge against Joshua Hackler has since been dropped, and he was freed from jail on Sept. 11.

“After numerous interviews and as more evidence started coming to light, it was evident that the murder actually occurred in Bland County,” Sheriff Jason Ramsey said on Monday.