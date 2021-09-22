Animal rescuer helps Ida animals

When Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana on Aug. 29 as a powerful category 4 storm, Bland County resident Sarah Dutton knew the destruction would be catastrophic. As the owner of Lost Fantasy Rescue, she also knew she needed to high-tail it to the Cajun state to help stranded animals.
“I have friends who work with the Humane Society of Louisiana, and they told me they really needed help,” she said. “Help to take animals that were in the shelter prior to the storm so they could bring in animals displaced by the storm.”
In addition, Dutton delivered supplies of animal food, water, Gatorade, towels, blankets and cleaning supplies to various animal rescue groups. The Bland Ministry Center and Tractor Supply donated the items.
In 100-degree heat, Dutton worked and delivered supplies in the in Plaquemine Parish area.
“Different parts were pretty much wiped out,” she said.
Dutton rescued five dogs, five kittens and two adult cats, one of which was pregnant. Most of the animals have been adopted or sent to other rescue groups. She still needs to adopt out a dog and the two adult cats.
Ida hit on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which devastated New Orleans and other parts of Louisiana. Dutton traveled to the state twice to rescue animals after Katrina.
Regarding Ida’s damage, Dutton said many places won’t have power until November.
“There’s a serious gas shortage, and there’s not enough help,” Dutton said. “But I don’t know that people have learned anything from Katrina. Some of this is the same. They left their animals behind; they left everything. Now, you have to go in and fix that and help the animals and people left behind.”
The animals rescued from Louisiana up for adoption are Harvey, a Yorkshire terrier; Phoenix, a Siamese; and Nonnie, a Main Coon mix.
To adopt an animal, visit the Lost Fantasy Rescue Facebook page or website at www.lostfantasystables.com.
