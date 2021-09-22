Animal rescuer helps Ida animals

When Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana on Aug. 29 as a powerful category 4 storm, Bland County resident Sarah Dutton knew the destruction would be catastrophic. As the owner of Lost Fantasy Rescue, she also knew she needed to high-tail it to the Cajun state to help stranded animals.

“I have friends who work with the Humane Society of Louisiana, and they told me they really needed help,” she said. “Help to take animals that were in the shelter prior to the storm so they could bring in animals displaced by the storm.”

In addition, Dutton delivered supplies of animal food, water, Gatorade, towels, blankets and cleaning supplies to various animal rescue groups. The Bland Ministry Center and Tractor Supply donated the items.

In 100-degree heat, Dutton worked and delivered supplies in the in Plaquemine Parish area.

“Different parts were pretty much wiped out,” she said.

Dutton rescued five dogs, five kittens and two adult cats, one of which was pregnant. Most of the animals have been adopted or sent to other rescue groups. She still needs to adopt out a dog and the two adult cats.