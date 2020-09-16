State police probe Bland County armed robbery

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State police are investigating a Tuesday evening armed robbery at the Kangaroo Express Exxon station in Bastian.

According to Bland County Sheriff Jason Ramsey, a clerk at the business -- located off Interstate 77 exit 58 -- said a man wearing a wig, glasses and a bandanna-type mask walked into the business, pulled a gun on her and told her to put money in a bag. She wasn’t injured, and police got the 911 call at 9:35 p.m.

After getting cash, the man left the store, but officers couldn’t tell from surveillance footage whether he escaped into an awaiting vehicle, Ramsey said.

A tracking dog was brought in but was unable to locate the suspect.