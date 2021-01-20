Vaccine demand outpaces supply in Mount Rogers Health District, across Virginia

“It's certainly disconcerting and disheartening given that we made the step forward to expand our 1b under the assumption that we would be receiving more vaccine," Avula said.

Virginia currently receives between 100,000 and 110,000 doses per week, he said. That number is now not expected to increase until as late as March. Recent efforts to ramp up vaccination saw the state hit 20,000 doses administered for the previous three consecutive days on Saturday. At the current supply rate, reaching the state's 25,000, and later 50,000, daily vaccination goal would be impossible, Avula said.

“It's also going to take a long time to get through all of the residents of Virginia and I do feel like that's the challenge of where we are,” he said.

Prior to the upscale of vaccination efforts, Virginia received criticism for its slow rollout. By Monday, the state had been given 943,000 doses of the vaccine but, according to the VDH website, had administered only 324,965.