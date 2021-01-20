Vaccine demand outpaces supply in Mount Rogers Health District, across Virginia

Newly eligible people eager to receive their coronavirus vaccine in the Mount Rogers Health District are likely to have a wait on their hands.
On Friday, Virginia expanded its Phase 1b population to include everyone 65 and older and those between 16 and 64 who have underlying health conditions. In a Saturday press release, however, the health district said many of its community partners, including Food City pharmacies, did not receive additional doses of the vaccine last week to accommodate the higher demand.
Local health departments and community partners are currently only scheduling appointments for frontline essential workers and those 75 years and older, the release said.
In a Saturday afternoon press conference, Virginia Department of Health Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said last week was the first week the demand for the vaccine outpaced the state’s supply.
Vaccine administrators requested three times as many vaccines as they previously had, he said. VDH officials were under the impression that the state would receive additional vaccine allotments from the federal government when they expanded eligibility, but learned after the announcement was made that that would not be the case.
“It's certainly disconcerting and disheartening given that we made the step forward to expand our 1b under the assumption that we would be receiving more vaccine," Avula said.
Virginia currently receives between 100,000 and 110,000 doses per week, he said. That number is now not expected to increase until as late as March. Recent efforts to ramp up vaccination saw the state hit 20,000 doses administered for the previous three consecutive days on Saturday. At the current supply rate, reaching the state's 25,000, and later 50,000, daily vaccination goal would be impossible, Avula said.
“It's also going to take a long time to get through all of the residents of Virginia and I do feel like that's the challenge of where we are,” he said.
Prior to the upscale of vaccination efforts, Virginia received criticism for its slow rollout. By Monday, the state had been given 943,000 doses of the vaccine but, according to the VDH website, had administered only 324,965.
Avula, who was appointed the state's vaccine coordinator earlier this month, said a lag in reporting is partially to blame for the low numbers.
“There's a large number of doses that actually have been given, they've actually been administered to vulnerable populations, but that data has not been entered,” he explained.
He said VDH is working to get health care providers caught up on data entry and stressed the importance of keeping that data current.
“Our future allocations, our ability to get more vaccine into Virginia is going to be dependent on having clear and accurate data and knowing exactly how much has been used.”
By Tuesday, the Mount Rogers Health District had administered 10,966 doses of vaccine, with 926 people fully vaccinated, according to the VDH website. About a third of those had been administered in Washington County, which has been hit hardest by the virus.
Avula said those who have already received their first dose of the vaccine should not be concerned about the expansion causing a shortage of second doses. Second doses, he said, are automatically scheduled to ship separately to providers when an individual receives their first dose.
To find out more about vaccine eligibility and where it's being administered, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov.