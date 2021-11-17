Millwald Theatre to hold Open House Saturday

If you are curious about what is happening inside Wytheville’s Millwald Theatre, Saturday is your day to find out. From 4 to 6 p.m., there will be Sneak Peek at the Millwald, an open house that will let the community see first-hand the progress being made on the theatre renovation.

After you tour the site, walk to the Wytheville Farmers Market for free refreshments courtesy of the GWHS Band Boosters and learn more about how the century-old theatre will be used for years to come.

The multi-million dollar restoration project is expected to run through next summer.

Mark Bloomfield, chairman of the Millwald Theatre Inc. board of directors, said Millwald leaders look forward to showing off the theatre during the Open House.

“And we want more people to understand and get excited about the theatre,” he said. “We will be touring the lobby and main auditorium. There are many people who have never seen it as one auditorium. We have had many people ask to see the inside, so we also thought we could create a safe event to let them take a look. Our ushers will be explaining what is going in the barber shop and video store and how the theatre will change.”