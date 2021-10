The fun returned to the fairgrounds this weekend as the annual Bland County Festival of Leaves brought two days of music, merchandise and merriment to the community.

Last year’s event was canceled because of COVID concerns, and some activities were eliminated this time for the same reason. Still, though, festival-goers were treated to variety of free entertainment, crafts and food.

Here are some sights from the autumn extravaganza.

All photos by Jeffrey Simmons/Bland County Messenger