Extension office offers gardening programs

The Wythe County Extension Office’s Community Garden was such a success last year that staff members are planting again this year, plus offering a series of classes about gardening and preserving nature’s bounty. In addition, the extension office plans to have a pay-what-you-can produce stand.

The program is called “Come Grow Wythe Us.”

“We started the gardens last year because everything we planned was cancelled because of Covid,” said Sandy Stoneman, area food safety extension agent. “So we asked ourselves what does the community need – they need to be fed. So, we started this to do something for our community.”

The community gardens produced more than 4,000 pounds of fresh produce that was given away to area families and Open Door Café.

“In the harvest months, there were some people that enjoyed going to the garden and picking their own produce. They stated that it gave them a sense of accomplishment and it gave them a safe place to go while needing to social distance,” a pamphlet about the project said.