Extension office offers gardening programs

The Wythe County Extension Office’s Community Garden was such a success last year that staff members are planting again this year, plus offering a series of classes about gardening and preserving nature’s bounty. In addition, the extension office plans to have a pay-what-you-can produce stand.
The program is called “Come Grow Wythe Us.”
“We started the gardens last year because everything we planned was cancelled because of Covid,” said Sandy Stoneman, area food safety extension agent. “So we asked ourselves what does the community need – they need to be fed. So, we started this to do something for our community.”
The community gardens produced more than 4,000 pounds of fresh produce that was given away to area families and Open Door Café.
“In the harvest months, there were some people that enjoyed going to the garden and picking their own produce. They stated that it gave them a sense of accomplishment and it gave them a safe place to go while needing to social distance,” a pamphlet about the project said.
Any excess from the garden that was not given away was preserved, canned or frozen to give away in the winter months. In December, volunteers prepared a community meal using some of the preserved produce. More than 60 meals were packaged and delivered to elderly community members.
This year, extension office employees and volunteers will tend to three gardens: one at the extension office on Fourth Street, one in Cripple Creek and a third in the Crockett area.
Because of Covid, more people have become interested in growing their own food. As a result, the extension office has had an influx of questions about gardening and food preservation, Stoneman said.
As a result, the extension office is offering the “Grow Wythe Us Gardening Education Series,” which meets once a month and covers everything from how to start a garden to preserving the food you grow.
Classes are scheduled for the third Thursday of the month from 5 to 7 p.m. They will be held at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 200 Mt. Pleasant Road, Wytheville; and the Wythe County Extension’s Community Garden at 2110 N. Fourth St., Wytheville. Participants can pick and choose their classes for $10 a class or pay $75 to attend all nine classes. The fee includes refreshments, handouts, door prizes and more.
Here is a list of class topics:
March 18 – Vegetable Gardening 101: Where to start, what do I need?
April 15 – Is it soil or dirt? Ways to start seeds?
May 20 – Planting, fertilizing, irrigation and disease
June 17 – Growing, weed control and pruning
July 15 – Food Preservation – water bath canning
Aug. 19 – Food preservation-pressure canning
Sept. 16 – Harvesting/cooking/nutrition
Oct. 21 – Food preservation/dehydration/electric pressure cooker
Nov. 18 – Food preservation – fermentation
To register for the classes, visit online at https://tinyurl.com/wythegarden2021 or call the Wythe County Extension Office at 276-223-6040. Registration to receive food from the produce stand will be later in the year. People interested in volunteering to work in the gardens should call the office number.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.