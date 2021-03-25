Bland County Court Briefs

According to an allegation letter from the probation office, Ray was released from the New River Valley Regional Jail on Feb. 20 after serving two years for five felony convictions related to his 2018 escape and drug distribution. He was placed on supervised probation for five years.

Ray was supposed to report to the Wytheville probation office after his release, but the letter said someone identifying as Ray called the office and left a voicemail. He didn’t, though, leave an address or telephone number.

A probation officer went to Ray’s last known address at 78 Colley’s Trailer Park Lane two times, but he said Ray wasn’t there.

Bland County Sheriff Jason Ramsey said Ray had continued paying rent on the property while he was incarcerated.

He said officers didn’t have any additional leads on his whereabouts but were actively looking for him.

Suspecting drug activity, police went to Ray’s trailer in 2018 to execute a search warrant. Even though he was surrounded by officers, Ray sped away from the residence in his Camaro.

Officers searched his trailer and reported finding methamphetamine, scales and nearly $150,000 in cash.