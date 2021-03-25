Bland County Court Briefs

Attorneys for the prosecution and defense are seeking a psychological evaluation for a Bland County man awaiting trial on murder and other charges.
A Bland County Circuit Court judge is scheduled to consider the motion on May 18.
Justin Michael Hackler, 25, was slated to enter a plea on March 16, but the case was continued and the motion filed.
In September 2020, Hackler and his mother, 48-year-old Leslie Raquel Hackler of Tazewell, were indicted in the slaying of 45-year-old David Allen Hayes of Gratton, whose remains were found underneath Justin Hackler’s trailer. Police believe Hayes was killed with a small-caliber weapon.
Justin Hackler was charged with second-degree murder, using a firearm in commission of a felony, conspiring to conceal a body and concealing a body. Leslie Hackler was charged with conspiring to conceal a body and concealing a body.
Both suspects are in jail while awaiting trial, and Leslie Hackler is scheduled to enter a plea on May 4, according to court records.
Ray accused of violating probation
Bland County police are looking for David Todd Ray – again.
The 61-year-old Bastian resident who escaped and eluded officers for several days in 2018 is being sought again after being accused of violating his probation.
According to an allegation letter from the probation office, Ray was released from the New River Valley Regional Jail on Feb. 20 after serving two years for five felony convictions related to his 2018 escape and drug distribution. He was placed on supervised probation for five years.
Ray was supposed to report to the Wytheville probation office after his release, but the letter said someone identifying as Ray called the office and left a voicemail. He didn’t, though, leave an address or telephone number.
A probation officer went to Ray’s last known address at 78 Colley’s Trailer Park Lane two times, but he said Ray wasn’t there.
Bland County Sheriff Jason Ramsey said Ray had continued paying rent on the property while he was incarcerated.
He said officers didn’t have any additional leads on his whereabouts but were actively looking for him.
Suspecting drug activity, police went to Ray’s trailer in 2018 to execute a search warrant. Even though he was surrounded by officers, Ray sped away from the residence in his Camaro.
Officers searched his trailer and reported finding methamphetamine, scales and nearly $150,000 in cash.
Police found him a few days later, and Ray, who was cold, hungry and wet, told them he and his dog had abandoned the car and escaped into the national forest, where he had been drinking stream water.
In October 2019, Ray was convicted of drug distribution, drug distribution near a school, assault on a law enforcement officer (two counts) and eluding police.
He was sentenced to 40 years in prison with all but two years suspended, which means he could serve more time behind bars if he’s convicted of violating his probation.
Ray was ordered to be held without bond if arrested on the probation violation allegation.