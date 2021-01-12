Southwest Virginia health districts move to Phase 1b of vaccination, community partnerships to help with rollout

“So now, we're doing the rest of law enforcement, as well as firefighters and hazmat,” she said.

Health officials are working to identify people who fall into the 1b group according to their employers. Shelton said employers in group 1b may contact their local health department's vaccination team to inquire about eligibility.

“This will be in a roll out fashion and as we are able to get more allocation of the vaccine from the state, we'll be able to roll into the groups throughout Phase 1b,” she said.

Each health district receives weekly shipments of the vaccine.

The health districts are working with community partners such as Ballad Health, Wythe County Community Hospital and Twin County Regional Hospital, Food City pharmacies and others to create points of access for individuals over 75 years of age. That group is one of the most vulnerable populations when it comes to the virus. Additional community partners are expected in the coming days and weeks.

“We know that our senior citizens have had a great burden of disease as far as morbidity and mortality associated with COVID, so we're thrilled to be offering vaccines to those who are 75 and older,” Shelton said.