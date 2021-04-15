Survivors, health group urge people to overcome fears, undergo colorectal cancer screening

“I’m so very thankful I took charge of my own health because the examination resulted in the findings of a large 3.5 to 4 cm polyp that had to be removed. Had I not faced the fear of the unknown I’m sure I would have been finding myself in the same position as my father and grandfather found themselves in,” Edwards said. Today, she hopes “my story can convince someone else out there to take charge of their own health care by going for early detection CRC screening. It’s empowering to face your fears, once you set aside your pride than it is to put it off till you might be forced into dealing with something far worse than just a screening. If not for yourself, then at least for your loved ones.”