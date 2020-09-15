MRHD: Flu vaccines critical during COVID-19, available at local health departments

Flu season generally peaks in December and January and it is important to be vaccinated before the flu begins to spread. Since it takes about two weeks for the flu vaccination to provide protection, the CDC recommends getting your flu shot before the end of October. Children receiving flu vaccine for the first time require two doses four weeks apart, so the first should be given in September to allow time for the second dose before the end of October.

Health officials recommend taking the following steps to help stop the spread of germs and help protect you from getting sick:

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Stay home when you are sick, which will help prevent others from catching your illness.

· Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

· Clean your hands often.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.