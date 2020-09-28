ABB to expand in Bland County

“On behalf of my fellow members of the Board of Supervisors, we are excited about this expansion,” said Chairman of the Bland County Board of Supervisors Adam Kidd. “Hitachi ABB Power Grids has been a longstanding operation and to know that the company is willing to expand here in Bland County speaks volumes to the quality of the workforce in our area as well as the access to an excellent interstate system with a business-supporting community.”

“The Bland County Economic Development Authority is extremely proud that Hitachi ABB Power Grids has decided to expand its world-class operation in beautiful Bland County,” said Chairman of Bland County Economic Development Authority David Dillow. “We welcome companies like Hitachi ABB Power Grids to our successful business community in Bland County.”

“It is always good news when a multinational corporation like Hitachi ABB Power Grids chooses to expand, due in part, to the benefits provided by The Port of Virginia,” said Virginia Port Authority CEO and Executive Director John Reinhart. “We are expanding our capabilities to attract more companies like Hitachi ABB Power Grids, and we look forward to serving as its international trade gateway for decades to come.”