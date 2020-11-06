Arrest made in Bland County death investigation

A West Virginia man is in custody on charges related to an ongoing death investigation in Bland County. Gilbert Lee Riggs, 58, of Bluefield, West Virginia, is being held in West Virginia, pending extradition to Virginia, on one felony count of 2nd degree murder and one felony count of hit-and-run.

Riggs was arrested without incident Thursday night (Nov. 5) by West Virginia State Police at his residence. The charges and arrest developed during the course of the investigation that began Thursday morning with the discovery of a woman's body off Interstate 77 in Bland County. At 8:42 a.m., the remains were located in a gravel lot near the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Route 666/Indian Village Trail off of Interstate 77 Exit 58 for Bastian.