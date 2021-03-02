Account established for family after Bland County house fire

An account has been established at the BB&T Bank in Bland for donations for Greg and Liwana Davis, whose home was destroyed by fire last week.

The account is under Greg Davis’ name. If you live out of the area, or prefer to mail in a donation, the bank address is P.O. Box 279, Bland VA 24315. Mark the donation for the Greg Davis account.

The Davis family lost their home at 2119 Byrne’s Chapel Road Friday after an early morning fire. According to Jenna Dunn, Bland County’s 911/Emergency Services Coordinator, the 911 call came in at 3:01 a.m. The caller thought the fire was electrical because it started in a wall of the house, she said.

No injuries were reported.

The Hollybrook Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call. Firefighters from Ceres and Bland also responded, along with the Bland County Rescue Squad and the Virginia State Police.