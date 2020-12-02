North Carolina man grows Christmas trees in Mechanicsburg

“You have to get into a rotation where you plant every year, and you just have to suck it up until you get to the 7- to 10-year mark and everything can go to market,” he said.

Now, he has a steady rotation and plants thousands of trees.

He explained that during the first couple of years after planting seedlings, he does very little with the trees.

“Just a little weed control, a little insect control and just watch soil fertility,” he said. “Then, in three or four years, you look at them and wonder if they will make a tree or not because they are gangly and the ugliest thing you’ve ever seen. They don’t look like a whole lot. You would never know they would grow into what they grow into. Then, all of a sudden they start to look like something; they double their limbs and foliage every year.”

Once the trees are waist high, he starts trimming and shaping them.

Fraser firs don’t naturally grow in the Christmas tree shape; they are loose and leggy, and if you don’t shear them down once a year, they will grow like that, he said.

For the rest of the time, Guthrie makes sure the trees look pretty without too many weeds around them.