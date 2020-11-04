Southwest Virginia voters make decisions

In Bland, Gade beat Warner by a similar margin as the presidential contest, - 2,646 to 731. In Floyd, Gade edged Warner 5,875 to 3,368.

In Smyth County, Gade’s 9,995 total accounted for 72%. Warner piled up 3,952. The numbers were close to the same in Tazewell, where Gade received 14,978 votes and Warner got 4,461.

In Wythe County, Gade’s 10,755 accounted to 73% of the vote. Warner pulled in 4,022 votes.

Republican incumbent Morgan Griffith was unopposed for the 9th House seat, receiving 270,587 votes – or 94%.

Across the state, both constitutional amendments drew favor from voters. The amendment to establish a commission on setting district passed with 66% of the vote. The amendment to allow disabled veterans to escape taxes on a vehicle passed with 86% of the vote.

Bland County voters backed the commission by 69%. Floyd voted for the amendment by a 67% margin. Smyth County’s backing was at 70%, and Tazewell favored it by 64%. Wythe County voted yes by the widest margin – 76%.

Bland supported the veteran change by 89%. Floyd backed it by 90%, the same amount as Smyth and Tazewell voters. Wythe County voters supported it by 93%.