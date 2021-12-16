AT chaplain to speak at Bland library Friday

For decades, Jack Layfield wanted to hike the Appalachian Trail, but life kept getting in the way. Finally, as he neared retirement, he started making plans to complete the nearly 2,200-mile trail. Specifically, he needed to get into shape.
“When nearing retirement, I thought I was definitely going to do this, but I was out of shape and overweight and didn’t’ do a lot of exercising,” he said. “So, I went to a fitness class and almost died. But I kept up with that. I did fitness classes and walked quite a bit. About six months before I went, I was walking 10 miles a day and working out.”
On March 4, 2019, Layfield began his more than six-month journey on the trail. A mental health counselor, the 67-year-old became an official Appalachian Trail Chaplain so he could offer aid to other hikers. The group – part of the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church – selects one person each year to hike the entire trail as trail chaplain. Other chaplains from the Conference serve as section hikers.
On the trail, everyone has a nickname. Most are given by fellow hikers. But some hikers, like Layfield, name themselves. His trail moniker is Chappy Jack, derived from the name his grandchildren call him: Pappy Jack.
I thought since I was a chaplain, I could be Chappy Jack so people could identify me on the trail, but most people just called me Chappy,” He said.
While on the trail, Chappy offered a kind ear for those who needed to talk.
“I was there for people; I wasn’t there to preach. I was just there for people who wanted to talk. I was a listening ear. I considered myself a trail servant and tried to help other hikers out,” he said.
Part of his responsibility was writing a weekly blog for the AT Chaplains website, but he eventually realized he wasn’t writing as much as he should have.
“Toward the end of the hike, I was praying about that. I felt I had failed in that part of it, and I felt God spoke to me to write a book,” he said.
So, Chappy Jack did just that, penning “On the Trail with Chappy Jack: Devotions for the Trail You’re On,” published last month. On Friday, Chappy Jack will be at the Bland County Library for his first book signing. While there, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., he will sign books and discuss his AT adventure.
Every devotion in the book begins with Scripture from the Bible, followed by a story from the trail. Chappy then ties the Bible verses and story together.
Chappy said his favorite devotions are the ones where he writes about people he met along the trail.
“Not only other hikers along the way, but trail angels where were there to help hikers,” he said. “I really enjoyed meeting those people along the way.”
Trail Angels are people who provide “trail magic,” for hikers by handing out food, first aid supplies, water, etc.
Chappy, who lives in Opelika, Alabama, said preparing yourself mentally for the trail is just as important as preparing physically, maybe even more so. To prepare, he read books about the trail and took a weeklong course offered by the Appalachian Trail Institute, taught by Warren Doyle near Damascus, who has hiked the trail a record 18 times.
As for his favorite part of the trail, it’s Virginia; specifically Southwest Virginia.
“Virginia has the most miles of any other state,” he said. “Other people just get tired of Virginia, but I loved it.”
Chappy said he particularly likes the area around Bland County, the Shenandoah area and Roanoke.
“The views were just exceptional and the people in Virginia were just incredible,” he said. “If I had a choice of where I could live, it would be Virginia.”
