AT chaplain to speak at Bland library Friday

While on the trail, Chappy offered a kind ear for those who needed to talk.

“I was there for people; I wasn’t there to preach. I was just there for people who wanted to talk. I was a listening ear. I considered myself a trail servant and tried to help other hikers out,” he said.

Part of his responsibility was writing a weekly blog for the AT Chaplains website, but he eventually realized he wasn’t writing as much as he should have.

“Toward the end of the hike, I was praying about that. I felt I had failed in that part of it, and I felt God spoke to me to write a book,” he said.

So, Chappy Jack did just that, penning “On the Trail with Chappy Jack: Devotions for the Trail You’re On,” published last month. On Friday, Chappy Jack will be at the Bland County Library for his first book signing. While there, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., he will sign books and discuss his AT adventure.

Every devotion in the book begins with Scripture from the Bible, followed by a story from the trail. Chappy then ties the Bible verses and story together.

Chappy said his favorite devotions are the ones where he writes about people he met along the trail.