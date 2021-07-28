A look back on five years in public health: Shelton leaves Mount Rogers Health District to help lead Bristol Regional Medical Center

From there, Shelton brought together coalitions of stakeholders to address those rates. Work groups were launched at each of the districts delivery hospitals-- Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Wythe County Community Hospital and Twin County Community Hospital in Galax-- to try to marshal community resources for families struggling with addiction.

“A lot of great work was done regarding neonatal abstinence syndrome,” Shelton said, “and how we could help to provide resources to the families in our community was a big focus early on.”

Shelton was also a prominent player in a consortium of community stakeholders led by Smyth County Community Hospital to address addiction in the community. That consortium stemmed from a 2018 collaborative community needs assessment that ultimately pointed to addiction as being one of the area's biggest health risks, with neonatal abstinence syndrome births, overdose rates and the spread of Hepatitis C being among the top addiction-related concerns. Assessments in other counties in the health district had similar results.

Bryant said those assessments helped pave the way for some much needed programs in the Mount Rogers Community Services catchment areas. Mount Rogers Community Services and the Mount Rogers Health District serve much of the same areas.