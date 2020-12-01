Veterans honored with Quilts of Valor

McAfee told her story, which is also on the QOVF website:

“The dream was as vivid as real life. I saw a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night, hunched over. The permeating feeling was one of utter despair. I could see his war demons clustered around, dragging him down into an emotional gutter. Then, as if viewing a movie, I saw him in the next scene wrapped in a quilt. His whole demeanor changed from one of despair to one of hope and well-being. The quilt had made this dramatic change. The message of my dream was quilts = healing.”

Club members McAfee, Linda Lively, Betty Lane and Mimi Heldreth each made one of the quilts.

U.S. Army veteran Ron Stevenot Jr. received a quilt that features a bald eagle. He served in North Carolina, Texas and Arkansas as a medic and was attached to an airborne division as a paratrooper.

“It’s beautiful,” he said of his quilt. “A lot of time and effort went into it.”

He said he will probably hang the quilt up in his man cave.