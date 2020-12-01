Veterans honored with Quilts of Valor

Bland County’s Stitchin’ Time Quilters honored four veterans with handmade Quilts of Valor recently to thank them for their military service. The men – Bruce Justice, Rodney Sayre, Ronald Stevenot Sr. and Ronald Stevenot Jr. – are also married to members of the quilting club.
They received their quilts during a surprise luncheon on Veterans Day in the Lutheran-Presbyterian Fellowship Hall in Bland.
Before unveiling the works of art, club member Deena McAfee thanked the men and told a bit about the Quilts of Valor organization.
“We want to thank all of you for your service and present these quilts to you so you can be wrapped in love knowing that we appreciate all you have done and continue to do for us,” McAfee said. “We want to give you a quilt and wrap it around you (so) that you will feel the love from this group.”
A Quilt of Valor is a quality, handmade quilt awarded to a service member or veteran who has been touched by war. To be considered a Quilt of Valor, the quilt must be a specific size, must have a label with required information and it must be awarded (it is not gift) and it must be recorded with the organization.
McAfee explained that the Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003 when the organization’s founder, Catherine Roberts, had a dream. Her son, Nat, was deployed in Iraq.
McAfee told her story, which is also on the QOVF website:
“The dream was as vivid as real life. I saw a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night, hunched over. The permeating feeling was one of utter despair. I could see his war demons clustered around, dragging him down into an emotional gutter. Then, as if viewing a movie, I saw him in the next scene wrapped in a quilt. His whole demeanor changed from one of despair to one of hope and well-being. The quilt had made this dramatic change. The message of my dream was quilts = healing.”
Club members McAfee, Linda Lively, Betty Lane and Mimi Heldreth each made one of the quilts.
U.S. Army veteran Ron Stevenot Jr. received a quilt that features a bald eagle. He served in North Carolina, Texas and Arkansas as a medic and was attached to an airborne division as a paratrooper.
“It’s beautiful,” he said of his quilt. “A lot of time and effort went into it.”
He said he will probably hang the quilt up in his man cave.
His father, Ron Stevenot Sr., joined the Army in 1961. He completed basic training at Fort Dix in New Jersey. From there, he was sent to Fort Rucker, Alabama, for aircraft training. He was then sent to Fort Riley, Texas, where he spent the balance of his three years. He was discharged in 1964.
His Americana quilt features stars and designs, along with the years 1776-2020.
“It’s just beautiful,” he said.
Rodney Sayre served in the U.S. Air Force as a member of the military police from 1963-1966, stationed in Japan and Alaska. He said he had family serving in Vietnam and asked repeated to be sent there. Instead, the Air Force sent him to Texas, Alaska, Japan and Arkansas.
His quilt features multiple American flags.
“I was shocked,” he said about receiving a quilt. “They really are beautiful. It almost brought me to tears.”
Bruce Justice served in the Air Force from 1964-1968 as a senior airman. He worked as a jet engine mechanic and served two years in Southeast Asia, in the Philippines and Vietnam.
His red, white and blue quilt also features American flags.
“I was definitely surprised at this beautiful quilt,” he said. “I’m going to use it.”
