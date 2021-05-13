Little Free Library set up at Big Walker

Bland County resident Sarah Dutton has established a Little Free Library at Big Walker Lookout in an effort to share her love of reading with others. She opened the library Saturday.
A Little Free Library is a free book-sharing box where anyone can take a book or share a book. Through the program, more than 165 million books have been shared worldwide. According to the group’s website, the first box was built in 2009, and today there are approximately 100,000 registered Little Free Libraries in all 50 states and 108 countries.
Dutton said her love for reading inspired her decision to purchase a library box and set it up at Big Walker where local residents and visitors can pick or share a good read.
“Since I like to read – and I think most people do – I wanted to set up something with books for all ages, so people could come and read a book and leave a book,” Dutton said, adding that some of the books might not be found in libraries.
“There’s a book on raising chickens and a book on old photography,” she said. “There are children’s books, mysteries, romance books and even a book on how to potty-train your child.”
Dutton, founder of the nonprofit animal rescue Lost Fantasy Rescue, said she asked for donations “and everybody has cleaned out their bookshelves, so I have a whole bunch of different, assorted books.”
Dutton’s favorite author is Stephen King, so some of his books will eventually make it to the Little Free Library.
The Big Walker library is registered on the Little Free Library website, so it can be found online. The entry gives the library’s address, and even its latitude and longitude.
“The library is situated on top of Big Walker Lookout with a view you will love,” the description says.
“Some people base their vacations on visiting the different little libraries,” Dutton said. “They take one book from one (library) and deposit it in another, so books get to travel that way, too.”
“It’s just as neat as it can be,” said Big Walker Lookout owner Ron Kime. “We think folks coming through might like to have something to read and enjoy on their trip; you can be pretty bored in a car.”
Dutton dedicated the free library to the memory of her grandmother, Ruth Bauer, who helped instill Dutton’s love of reading. Another person who inspired her was her Bland County High School English teacher, Janet Faulkner.
“She kept her own books in her room and loaned them out to us and let us read them; she is why I started reading Stephen King,” Dutton said.
Dutton’s Little Free Library is the only local free library registered on the group’s website at www.littlefreelibrary.org.
“I’m trying to find some other businesses in Wythe and Bland County that would let us set up more,” she said.
Anyone who wants to donate books can leave them at Big Walker, she added.
