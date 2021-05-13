Little Free Library set up at Big Walker

Dutton’s favorite author is Stephen King, so some of his books will eventually make it to the Little Free Library.

The Big Walker library is registered on the Little Free Library website, so it can be found online. The entry gives the library’s address, and even its latitude and longitude.

“The library is situated on top of Big Walker Lookout with a view you will love,” the description says.

“Some people base their vacations on visiting the different little libraries,” Dutton said. “They take one book from one (library) and deposit it in another, so books get to travel that way, too.”

“It’s just as neat as it can be,” said Big Walker Lookout owner Ron Kime. “We think folks coming through might like to have something to read and enjoy on their trip; you can be pretty bored in a car.”

Dutton dedicated the free library to the memory of her grandmother, Ruth Bauer, who helped instill Dutton’s love of reading. Another person who inspired her was her Bland County High School English teacher, Janet Faulkner.

“She kept her own books in her room and loaned them out to us and let us read them; she is why I started reading Stephen King,” Dutton said.