Mount Rogers plans for pediatric COVID-19 vaccines ahead of CDC vote

“We know that pediatricians are a trusted source of health information, and often a comfortable, familiar setting for children,” Hubbard said. “We encourage families to check with their pediatricians for COVID-19 vaccine appointments for their children. We are also working to schedule clinics at schools, and will have some vaccine appointments at local health department offices. Some pharmacies will also be offering vaccines.”

Once the vaccine is authorized, school systems are expected to send out scheduling information. According to a release from Mount Rogers, the clinics are being planned for the first few weeks in November and will be held after school hours. To help avoid wasting any doses, appointments will be made in blocks of 10. Parents must accompany children being vaccinated.

Children twelve and up have been eligible for vaccination since late spring, shortly after Virginia expanded eligibility to all adults and children 16 and older. But, despite wide availability, the Mount Rogers Health District has seen a slow uptake.