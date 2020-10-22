BCPS expands number of in-person class days

Bland County students will return to the classroom for four days a week, starting on Monday, Nov. 2. The Bland County School Board made the decision during its Oct. 13 meeting. Virtual learning will remain available for those students who prefer to learn online.
Students will attend classes on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will remain open so that the schools can be deep cleaned and teachers will have time to plan their in-person and virtual classes.
School Board Chairman Gerry Schepers said that the current hybrid approach, a mix of in-person and online classes, allowed the school system to establish the processes required to operate during the coronavirus pandemic environment. However, teachers have recognized that learning is not progressing at the pace expected in a normal school year.
“The students, especially in the lower grades need to be on site. Remote learning will continue to be an option for those that feel their situation justifies that approach,” Schepers said. “The school day will be shortened by one hour to reduce the stress on the students and to allow the teachers time to focus on the remote students. Wednesday will be utilized as a day to sanitize and also for teachers to work with remote students. The load on the teachers is higher than ever because they must teach both in person and remote.”
Schools will dismiss at 2:30 p.m.
In last week’s School Board meeting, School Superintendent Scott Meade said teachers are overwhelmed, and any time the school board can shift in their direction is appreciated.
Meade said the first nine-weeks of school ended this past Monday, Oct. 19.
“That’s when parents can see how their kids are doing,” he said. “I think there may be some surprises, so we may see more kids coming to school.”
Schepers said educators are seeing remote students returning to in-person learning as they struggle with the process.
“In this environment, we monitor the situation on a daily basis. At the moment, we feel it is best for our students to be in school as much as is possible,” he said. “This experience will change education forever; our goal is to make the changes positive for both students and educators.”
The School Board unanimously agreed to the new four-day plan.
“And with that, life didn’t get any easier,” Schepers said after the vote.
In other school board news, the board gave Meade the go-ahead to create a job description for someone to develop a curriculum that includes online education.
“Something good has to come out of this Covid, and it has to be the way we instruct our children,” Schepers said, adding that he gets complaints from parents, especially those whose children are being taught via a mix of in-person and online classes.
“I think we all understand that this is a work in progress,” he said, adding that the school system needs to review everything learned during the pandemic and review what has worked well and what has not.
Schepers said he believes school will ever go back to the way it was.
It’s a permanent change, and it’s different for every grade level, but officials recognize that the younger children need to be in class to receive face-to-face instruction, the school board chairman said. And online learning for children in higher grades has given them more control of their schedules and has changed the pace of their learning, whether it’s fast or slow, he added.
“We have to know how to move ahead,” he said, adding that the school system needs someone to lead the effort and draw up the future of instruction in Bland County.
It’s big job because the future of education is changing, School Board member Phillip Buttery said. He added that the school system needs someone to figure out what to offer students in the years to come and maybe inspire local educators by thinking outside the box.
Board member Duane Bailey said the lack of electives concerns him. The school system wants to offer more, but have less, he said.
Meade said there are teachers who can step in and offer electives. The school board would have to compensate them, but “we need to tap in to what we already have,” he said.
Schepers said the system needs its students because school systems are funded by the number of students they have. He said there is much more to school than classes – there is social development, sports, clubs, proms and painting parking spaces – all of the things you think of after you graduate that helped you develop.
“We need to offer things to students that make them want to be part of our organization because if they decide not to be part of our organization, it’s going to be hard to keep our organization afloat,” Schepers said.
● The school system is seeking substitutes for teachers, bus drivers and cafeteria employees. For information, visit the school system’s website at www.bland.k12.va.us or call the school board office at 276-688-3361.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
