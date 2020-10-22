BCPS expands number of in-person class days

“I think we all understand that this is a work in progress,” he said, adding that the school system needs to review everything learned during the pandemic and review what has worked well and what has not.

Schepers said he believes school will ever go back to the way it was.

It’s a permanent change, and it’s different for every grade level, but officials recognize that the younger children need to be in class to receive face-to-face instruction, the school board chairman said. And online learning for children in higher grades has given them more control of their schedules and has changed the pace of their learning, whether it’s fast or slow, he added.

“We have to know how to move ahead,” he said, adding that the school system needs someone to lead the effort and draw up the future of instruction in Bland County.

It’s big job because the future of education is changing, School Board member Phillip Buttery said. He added that the school system needs someone to figure out what to offer students in the years to come and maybe inspire local educators by thinking outside the box.

Board member Duane Bailey said the lack of electives concerns him. The school system wants to offer more, but have less, he said.