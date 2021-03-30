Wohlfahrt Haus owner dies at 83

The community is mourning the loss of Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre owner Peggy Sutphin, who died Saturday. She was 83.
“I know every day people say this about people who pass away, but she was one of the most genuinely nice and kind people I have ever met,” said George Bailey, theatre artistic director who worked for Sutphin for two decades. “I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for her. I can point at individuals in my life who shaped me into who I became, and she is the last person who has shaped my life.”
The Wohlfahrt Haus is hosting an online memorial service for Sutphin today, March 30, at 4 p.m. The link is on the theatre’s Facebook page.
In the late 1990s, Sutphin, along with her sister, Bobbie Jo, and friend Bonnie Welder sat at the Log House Restaurant and decided Wytheville needed a theater, Bailey said. Sutphin scribbled their plans on a napkin.
“We thought and thought about what to name it and considered a western theme, along with other ideas,” Sutphin said in an interview with the Wytheville Enterprise six years ago, for a story celebrating the theatre’s 15th year. “But I wanted it to be German themed. Our ancestors were Germans.”
So Sutphin took the old family name Wohlfahrt and added the German word for house to it: Wohlfahrt Haus.
“It is such a hard spelling; we thought no one will ever be able to spell it, but I thought I really don’t care because it had a German theme and looked German,” Sutphin said. “It has been rather successful.”
For 21 years, the dinner theater has lured patrons from all over the United States, especially from neighboring states.
Bailey said Sutphin was always willing to lend a helping hand and give others a second chance.
“She once said she would hire someone who had just gotten out of jail because they were going to be a hard worker and they really needed a job,” he said. “It sounds crazy, but that’s who she was, always willing to help someone find their way. I don’t’ have enough fingers and toes to count the amount of people who should have been fired and she kept on giving them a chance.
She felt like if she kept giving them a chance, they would turn around, and nine times out of 10, she was right. She was an unbelievable woman.”
Bailey called Sutphin a pioneer business woman, who owned and operated her own business.
In the 1990s, she took a chance in the middle of nowhere, so to speak, and she built a theater that has survived 21 years now. Through COVID-19 and financial crises, she was able to build something that survived.”
According to Bailey, Sutphin was a micromanager who had a file for everything and her fingers on the pulse of the theater.
“If you go to her desk right now, she literally has a folder for everything,” he said, adding that she kept files on every show produced, complete with a staff list, salary list, notes on costumes, etc., and she could pull up the folder at a moment’s notice.
The artistic director said that the show premiering April 8, called “Down Memory Lane,” was Sutphin’s baby; she picked out the songs she loved the most from 20 years of performances for the production.
“It was a tribute to the 20th anniversary last year; now it will be a tribute to her and her 20-plus years of her love for this theater,” Bailey said.
In the newspaper article six years ago, Sutphin said that in the beginning, the theater produced 10 to 12 shows a year, but that proved exhausting. Eventually, the number of shows was whittled down to six per year.
Also, in the early years, the cast performed a variety of shows: drama, comedies and musicals. But eventually, Sutphin noticed that musicals were the most popular shows.
“Now, we do all musicals all the time,” she said. “That works better.”
Audiences are more interested in something light and happy, she added.
The theater-loving Sutphin decided to build the dinner theater about two years before it opened. The Rocky Gap resident worked for a lumber company for years before her husband died in the late 1980s from an allergic reaction to a bee sting.
To get through the loss and do something positive, she enrolled at Bluefield College and earned a degree in accounting.
Afterward she decided to build a theater.
“I absolutely love live theater,” she said. “In our area, there were nice restaurants, but nothing for entertainment. I thought it would be nice for people to be able to have dinner and see a show.”
Opening night was Dec. 2, 1999, with a performance of “My Fair Lady.”
As news of Sutphin’s death spread, a chorus of online posts sang her praises, many commenting on her kindness and her role as a mentor.
“You are the reason I found Wytheville,” said Curves owner and local actress Caroline Simmons. “You gave me my first professional job as an actress. You inspired art and community! How thankful I am for you and the friendships I have because of you. Wow, to sit back and think of all the connections so many have had and will continue to have because of what you believed in is incredible!”
Wytheville Tourism Director Rosa Lee June said the town was lucky to have a businesswoman with Sutphin’s acumen and passion.
“I often refer to many of Wytheville’s tourism businesses as ‘homegrown attractions,’” Jude posted online. “Wytheville has been fortunate to have some very creative entrepreneurs come along who have taken their passion and turned it into thriving businesses. Peggy H. Sutphin, owner of the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre, was the Queen of those entrepreneurs. She took her dream of having a professional theater and her love of the Southwest Virginia mountains she called home and created a successful business that welcomed over 50,000 people each year.
“The list of actors, actresses, singers and musicians who Peggy helped to live their dreams is endless,” she said. “The economic impact that Wohlfahrt Haus has made to the Wytheville tourism economy over the last two decades cannot only be measured in dollars, but in the camaraderie and support for the fellow tourism entrepreneurs she called her friends. Peggy was a force of nature and was relentless in the pursuit of her dream. From the first time I met her, before the ground was even broken on Wohlfahrt Haus, to our last conversation, during a business-devastating pandemic, I never failed to hear the fire in her voice—the fire of passion for her dream.”
Sutphin is survived by her son, Charles Patrick Sutphin of Rocky Gap, and her granddaughter, Eden Speer.
The Bland Funeral Chapel is serving the Sutphin family. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Here is an online link to her obituary: https://www.highlandfuneralservice.com/obituary/peggy-sutphin.