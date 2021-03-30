Wohlfahrt Haus owner dies at 83

“It is such a hard spelling; we thought no one will ever be able to spell it, but I thought I really don’t care because it had a German theme and looked German,” Sutphin said. “It has been rather successful.”

For 21 years, the dinner theater has lured patrons from all over the United States, especially from neighboring states.

Bailey said Sutphin was always willing to lend a helping hand and give others a second chance.

“She once said she would hire someone who had just gotten out of jail because they were going to be a hard worker and they really needed a job,” he said. “It sounds crazy, but that’s who she was, always willing to help someone find their way. I don’t’ have enough fingers and toes to count the amount of people who should have been fired and she kept on giving them a chance.

She felt like if she kept giving them a chance, they would turn around, and nine times out of 10, she was right. She was an unbelievable woman.”

Bailey called Sutphin a pioneer business woman, who owned and operated her own business.