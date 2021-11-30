Local art show explores Covid pandemic struggles

In addition to local and anonymous artists who will display their work, two Tiktok famous artists have pieces in the show: Kristen Landsman and Mycha Bueche. New York City-based Bueche is also an art director for Target. Glass artist Elliott Todd, who had a showing at Formato Fine Arts in October, also has pieces in the show.

Wytheville-based artist Kay Sutherland has a painting of irises at the gallery, along with some other work. According to Formato, Sutherland painted the flowers as a tribute to her grandmother. Missing your grandmother is a sentiment that resonates with many during the pandemic, including Formato.

“I was unable to see my grandmother during her last days,” she said. “I missed seeing her in her garden.”

Prices for the artwork range from $25 for prints, up to about $1,000 for original work.

“The type of art being shown is all over the place in terms of size,” Formato said, adding that the works display a variety of mediums and styles – including still life, impasto paintings, pop art, modern art and collage art.

In addition to the show, Formato is celebrating her third year as the owner of Formato Fine Arts.