Community mourns death of Bastian Union pastor

Members of Paul Looney’s flock at Bastian Union Church know their pastor is rejoicing in the arms of the Lord, but still they mourn for Looney’s family, friends and community.
Looney, 57, died Friday at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in North Carolina. The pastor had suffered from heart problems for several years. This past year, in particular, he had been in and out of the hospital. On Aug. 5, he had surgery at Baptist to install a Left Ventricle Assist Device.
Looney was a lifelong resident of Bland County except for his time spent in Blacksburg attending Virginia Tech. He attended Bastian Elementary, Rocky Gap High School, Wytheville Community College and Virginia Tech, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the Pamplin College of Business.
He began his ministry as the youth Pastor at Bastian Union Church in 2003 and later transitioned to the position of pastor in 2009.
Under Looney’s leadership, Bastian Union grew in size and participated in mission trips to Haiti and Guatemala. Looney enjoyed the mission trips, along with leading the church youth group and the church choir.
Prior to becoming a pastor, Looney worked as an insurance agent. Musically inclined, he played the piano and organ. He was also quite a cook. Every fall, people lined up to purchase his homemade cinnamon rolls at the Lords Acre Sale. Diners at the church’s annual Election Day meal also enjoyed his cinnamon and yeast rolls.
His recipe was not a secret. He kept it taped to a kitchen cabinet door at the church. The mixture of water, salt, sugar, yeast, shortening and flour came from longtime Rocky Gap High School cafeteria employee Eva Tuggle.
In an interview with the Bland County Messenger six years ago, Looney said he learned to cook from his mother.
“I love to cook anything anybody likes to eat, and everybody likes rolls,” he said.
Looney also enjoyed cross-stitching and making baskets. He loved the Virginia Tech Hokies and would often combine his love for the team with his needlepoint skills. During football bowl season, he would create a cross-stitch for the Hokie game, with information on the Hokies, their opponent and the final score. He liked working on baskets during beach vacations, sitting on the edge of the pool with reeds in between his feet so they could get wet and pliable before he bent and laced them into baskets.
“He had the biggest heart ever,” said church secretary Nancy Lewis. “He loved to cook food and take it to people. He was always cooking something and sharing it. And he canned everything. He wanted everyone to be saved and wanted to be involved in everything that went on with the church. He was always looking after his sheep.”
Jim Baker, chairman of the Bastian Union Church Board, agreed. He said it is hard to put into words what Looney meant to the church.
“He was a friend and a pastor,” Baker said. “He never saw a stranger. We traveled to Haiti together and we traveled to Guatemala together. Even with all the devastation going on in Haiti right now, we have had pastors from there reaching out.”
Baker said Looney was a “wonderful, caring man.”
“He was totally dedicated to God’s ministry,” he said. “He was a hands-on kind of guy and involved in every activity we had going on at church. He was like the Energizer Bunny; he never seemed to run out of energy.”
In addition to his ministry, Looney was involved in the community, serving as a school board member and as a founding member of the Festival of Leaves and the Bland County Pastoral Association. He also served on the Bland County Fair Committee.
Looney and his wife, Edith, were married for 35 years and together, they had three children.
“Dad gave so much of his heart to his family, church, and community throughout his life,” his son, Jordan, said. “Dad was finally given a brand new heart and he did receive his miracle that we have all been praying for him to receive. Dad enjoy your new body, no sickness, enjoy all the doughnuts, candy apples, biscuits and gravy you can eat, go swimming without the cords and medication lines, do those cart wheels on the streets of gold, and ride that horse without falling off. We will miss you on this earth but we have comfort in knowing it isn’t good-bye instead it is we will see you soon.”
“He’s happy and he’s rejoicing,” Lewis added. “We might be a little lost, but it’s OK.”
Looney’s funeral service was held Tuesday morning at Bastian Union Church. Burial followed in the Bogle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Looney’s honor to the Bastian Union Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 152, Bastian, Virginia, 24314.
