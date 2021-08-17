Community mourns death of Bastian Union pastor

“He was a friend and a pastor,” Baker said. “He never saw a stranger. We traveled to Haiti together and we traveled to Guatemala together. Even with all the devastation going on in Haiti right now, we have had pastors from there reaching out.”

Baker said Looney was a “wonderful, caring man.”

“He was totally dedicated to God’s ministry,” he said. “He was a hands-on kind of guy and involved in every activity we had going on at church. He was like the Energizer Bunny; he never seemed to run out of energy.”

In addition to his ministry, Looney was involved in the community, serving as a school board member and as a founding member of the Festival of Leaves and the Bland County Pastoral Association. He also served on the Bland County Fair Committee.

Looney and his wife, Edith, were married for 35 years and together, they had three children.