Bland School Board to vote on transgender policy next month

Concerned parents and residents appeared before the Bland County School Board last week to ask board members to reject a policy aimed at protecting transgender students from discrimination. Board members listened to the parents, but did not vote on the matter. The vote comes during next month’s meeting on Aug. 17.
After the parents spoke, School Board Chairman Gerry Schepers said that during the next meeting, the board will update and edit policies, just as it does before every school year. Any changes to policies or new policies will be posted on the school system’s website before the August meeting, he said.
“There’s no sleight of hand going on,” Schepers said. “All changes with exact wording to be voted on will be on our website … everything voted on will be on our website before the next meeting.”
Schepers said that so far, the board has not changed its policies regarding transgender students.
“We do not discriminate in our schools and will continue to work with students needing support and will respect their privacy,” he said.
Addressing the audience, Schepers said the school system has two responsibilities: making sure people are not discriminated against and not bullied, but also to protect students any way possible.
Across the state, school systems are revising policies regarding transgender students in response to a law passed by the General Assembly last year that requires school boards to adopt for the 2021-22 academic year policies that align with the Virginia Department of Education guidelines concerning gender non-conforming students. The law protects such students from discrimination and harassment. School boards must adopt policies that are consistent with – but may be more comprehensive than – the model policy developed by the VDOE.
“We don’t appreciate what the legislature has put us into here,” Schepers said. “It’s a very serious thing because the majority of funding comes from the state of Virginia. It was not passed as a suggestion; it was passed as a requirement.”
The board chairman said the school board might have a little bit of wiggle room as it waits for three court cases regarding the matter to go through the courts.
“Hopefully, the court cases will come up in a way more in the thinking of Bland County,” Schepers said before asking parents to contact their state legislators and voice their opinions on the policy requirements.
During the meeting, nine parents spoke or had letters read on their behalf.
“The overreaching tyrants in Richmond – that’s what they are – tyrants in our state are trying to force policies that we all know are evil and against what we believe,” said Jack Morgan. “In Richmond and Washington, they have never been more active than they have been in the last 18 months, and we all know that.”
Morgan said politicians forced masks and school closures.
“They pushed them on us and we took them. It’s time to stand up. This is an opportunity to stand up,” Morgan said. “Now, they are going to push these transgender policies that each of you know goes against everything the majority of your constituents believes. What they say is not what matters; what we say is what matters.”
Morgan asked board members not to be afraid of what Richmond can do or says it can do “because our families, our faith, our beliefs, who we are as a people is more important than anything Richmond can take from us or anything they can do to is. Stand firmly against the tyrants and stand with your constituents.”
Alan Streely agreed.
“We are here for our children and not just an agenda that is being rammed down our throats for a very finite portion of the population that is currently trampling over the rights of the other 99.9 percent,” he said.
Several speakers worried about part of the VDOE model policy that says restrooms and locker rooms that correspond to a student’s gender identity shall be available to all students. They said allowing males in girl’s bathrooms and locker rooms, and vice versa, is inviting trouble.
“I have three girls and my girls know what to do if a guy walks into a bathroom, and it’s probably going to hurt,” said Dreama Hatcher. She added that students should be able to have input regarding the policy.
“They are the ones who will be living this, not us,” she said.
Cliff Bowman, a pastor who resides in Bastian, said God created male and female, not transgender individuals.
“Those who identify as transgender do so, I believe because of a cultural construct that a vocal minority has pushed for years,” he said. “It does not mean we should mistreat or bully those that self-identify as the opposite sex they were born with. All people should be treated fairly. People have the right to act the way they want as long as it’s legal.”
Bowman said the policy calls for all students to be treated fairly, but his biggest concern about the policy is the reverse discrimination it could cause.
What if a girl is in a bathroom and a boy that identifies as a girl demands to use the girls’ restroom, he asked. The model policy gives him that right. But what about the girl who doesn’t want him in there? What about her rights, he asked.
“It makes my head swim,” Bowman said. “And it makes me sad to think of you, teachers and staff who will be put in unwinnable situations.”
One parent worried that the restroom and locker room policy will invite and open doors to unwanted sexual behavior. Also having boys and girls rooming together on trips will invite problems, she added and suggested separate bathrooms and individual rooms on trips for transgender students.
Regarding the portion of the policy regarding bathrooms and locker rooms, a recent court ruling requires such bathrooms. Last month, the Supreme Court declined to hear the case of Grimm v. Gloucester, upholding a lower court’s decision that said a transgender student was legally entitled to use the bathroom at their school aligning with their gender identity.
In the case, the Gloucester County School Board had instituted a policy that prohibited students “with gender identity issues” from using common restrooms and instead opened three unisex bathrooms in the school. The student, who has since graduated, was forced to use a separate restroom for the rest of his high school career.
In 2015, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia ruled against the plaintiff; however, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit overturned the ruling on a 2-1 decision in 2016. The next year, the Supreme Court sent the case back to the lower courts for a re-hearing. In 2019, the District Court ruled in favor of the student, who had undergone gender re-assignment surgery. On appeal, the Fourth Circuit court upheld the decision on a 2-1 ruling. On June 28, the nation’s top court declined to hear the case.
Regarding another hot-button issue – the teaching of Critical Race Theory in schools – Schepers said that it is not part of the school systems’ curriculum and not currently part of the Virginia SOLs, so the board will not take action on the matter and CRT will not be part of the curriculum for the upcoming school year, which begins Sept. 1.
The Bland County Public Schools’ website is at www.bland.k12.va.us. The next school board meeting is at 6 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the school board office, 361 Bears Trail, Bastian.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 573, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com