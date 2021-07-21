Bland School Board to vote on transgender policy next month

Morgan asked board members not to be afraid of what Richmond can do or says it can do “because our families, our faith, our beliefs, who we are as a people is more important than anything Richmond can take from us or anything they can do to is. Stand firmly against the tyrants and stand with your constituents.”

Alan Streely agreed.

“We are here for our children and not just an agenda that is being rammed down our throats for a very finite portion of the population that is currently trampling over the rights of the other 99.9 percent,” he said.

Several speakers worried about part of the VDOE model policy that says restrooms and locker rooms that correspond to a student’s gender identity shall be available to all students. They said allowing males in girl’s bathrooms and locker rooms, and vice versa, is inviting trouble.

“I have three girls and my girls know what to do if a guy walks into a bathroom, and it’s probably going to hurt,” said Dreama Hatcher. She added that students should be able to have input regarding the policy.

“They are the ones who will be living this, not us,” she said.

Cliff Bowman, a pastor who resides in Bastian, said God created male and female, not transgender individuals.