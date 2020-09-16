Smyth, Wythe, Bland weekly COVID update

Note: Health officials with the Mount Rogers Health District have said that the approximate number of individuals currently in isolation with the virus can be determined by the number of cases reported within the last 10 days. Individuals are typically placed in isolation for that length of time while they are considered contagious, though that can vary from person to person.
The Mount Rogers Health District logged a total of 198 confirmed and suspected novel coronavirus cases in the last seven days.
Below is a breakdown of those numbers for Smyth, Wythe and Bland counties:
As of Wednesday, Smyth County reported a total of 404 cases of the virus, up 56 cases since last Wednesday and up 91 in the last 10 days. According to the Virginia Department of Health's website, the county reports 37 hospitalizations (up six in the last seven days) and seven deaths (up one in the last seven days.)
Wythe County reports a total of 210 cases, up 14 since last Wednesday and up 19 in the last 10 days. The county has reported no new hospitalizations since Sept. 7 and no new deaths since July 24.
Bland County reports a total of 64 cases, with two having been reported in the last 10 days. The county recorded its second virus-related death on Tuesday. No new hospitalizations have been reported in the last seven days.
In regards to outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Bland and Smyth counties, Bland County Nursing and Rehab in Bastian reports a total of 28 cases with one having been reported in the last 10 days. Valley Health Care in Chilhowie now reports a total of 73. That outbreak was reported August 28. Sixty have been reported in the last 10 days. Each facility is reporting at least one death. VDH data does not show hospitalizations for long-term care facilities.
Because long-term care data is reported differently than other data, cases reported in facilities such as nursing homes may lag in reflecting on the VDH website.
For more information on coronavirus numbers, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov.
