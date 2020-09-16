Smyth, Wythe, Bland weekly COVID update

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Note: Health officials with the Mount Rogers Health District have said that the approximate number of individuals currently in isolation with the virus can be determined by the number of cases reported within the last 10 days. Individuals are typically placed in isolation for that length of time while they are considered contagious, though that can vary from person to person.

The Mount Rogers Health District logged a total of 198 confirmed and suspected novel coronavirus cases in the last seven days.

Below is a breakdown of those numbers for Smyth, Wythe and Bland counties:

As of Wednesday, Smyth County reported a total of 404 cases of the virus, up 56 cases since last Wednesday and up 91 in the last 10 days. According to the Virginia Department of Health's website, the county reports 37 hospitalizations (up six in the last seven days) and seven deaths (up one in the last seven days.)

Wythe County reports a total of 210 cases, up 14 since last Wednesday and up 19 in the last 10 days. The county has reported no new hospitalizations since Sept. 7 and no new deaths since July 24.