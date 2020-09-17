COVID-19 relief funds available for Bland County small businesses

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus has impacted small businesses across the United States and Virginia, as well as Bland County. Small businesses have endured extensively due to COVID-19 and endeavors are needed to aid them as they remain open to serve the public. In an effort to provide that assistance, the Bland County Board of Supervisors has allocated $150,000 in funds it received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) to the Bland County Economic Development Authority to create a small business Disaster Recovery Grant Program.

For the purpose of the grant program, a small business is defined as a business with 50 or less full and part-time employees. If awarded, the Disaster Recovery Grant Program will provide the applicant with a $1,000 to $5,000 cash grant, depending on the level of need, impact of COVID-19 on their business, and the availability of funds.

The goal of this program is to provide financial assistance to small businesses as they make operational and facility modifications to remain open and provide services to the public during COVID-19.