Russo retires from VSP

Melissa Russo is one of the lucky ones – she’s known since elementary school what she wanted to do when she grew up. Born in Wytheville, but raised in Wise County, she was a fifth-grader when two Virginia State Patrol troopers in town to keep the peace during a coal strike visited her church one Sunday.
“They were in their uniforms and were there to worship,” she said. “I was amazed at those troopers.”
The following Wednesday, the lawmen visited again and, this time, gave a demonstration on drugs.
“They had marijuana pipes and acid, and I thought it would be such a cool job,” Russo said. “That’s when it started – fifth grade – and all the way through school, I never changed my mind that that is what I wanted to do.”
To join the VSP, you have to be 21 years old, so after high school graduation, Russo earned an associate’s degree in computer programing and worked at Wise Lumber and Supply. On breaks, she visited her Aunt Dorothy and talked about the state police and how she was going to join as soon as she could.
About two months before her 21st birthday, her aunt looked at her and said, “Would you please just shut up and do it?’
“So I took her advice,” Russo said.
The application process took a year, and on June 1, 1989, Russo began her career with the VSP. She was the first female trooper in southwest Virginia.
And on Oct. 1, she was the first female trooper to retire in southwest Virginia.
After graduating from the VSP academy, Russo worked for five years in Stafford County before being assigned to Wythe County VSP office. For more than 26 years, she has patrolled Bland County. Although assigned to Bland, the job has taken her all over the state when increased security is needed or for special events and extraditions.
Her first official assignment as a trooper was a two-week gig in Buchanan County in 1898 when that part of the state was rocked by a coal strike.
“By the time I got there, it had started to calm down some. There were still a few protests and we patrolled and watched the protesters making sure nothing got out of hand.”
Over the years, she’s seen her share of bad news, including two frightening domestic incidents.
“I’ve had a few situations where family domestics have gotten involved with guns,” she said. “Two falls ago, a guy held his wife at gun point, and I was able to talk her out of the house. Then, shots were fired; we were blessed that he didn’t actually shoot at us.”
The man shot at the ceiling of his house.
In another domestic call, the man aimed a high-powered rifle straight at Russo and a deputy.
“We had to stay behind my car for four-and-a-half hours before the tact team got there,
she said. “He had his 30x30 aimed at us. At that time, all we had was a shotgun.”
Russo said her career is everything she hoped it would be.
“I had more good days than bad days. Even a bad day wasn’t that bad. I know it sounds weird. Bad things happened, but it was good because I loved what I do,” she said.
The best part of her job? Helping people.
Throughout her career, Russo has balanced home life with her husband, Mark, and their three children with a rotating shift at work.
Her youngest child is a senior at Bland County High School. As he has grown up, Russo has had to miss some of his basketball games because of work. When he was nine years old, she promised him that by the time he was a senior, she would be retired and could go to all of his games.
She plans to keep her promise this year.
“I’m relaxing and going to do some traveling,” said Russo, who has plans to visit her sister in Maryland this weekend, followed by a trip with her parents to visit her nephew in Waco, Texas. That trip will include a visit to The Magnolia Market at the Silos, owned by Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s Fixer Upper.
“Plus, my husband and I take a lot of Jeep rides,” she said. “We love to travel the back roads … with the leaves changing, it’s just beautiful. And we like to drink coffee on the front porch.”
“It was a great career, and I did a lot of things and got to see a lot of places,” Russo said. “Thirty-one years went by really fast. A lot of calls you go on that you never want to go on, but I had a good career.”
