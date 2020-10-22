Russo retires from VSP

Melissa Russo is one of the lucky ones – she’s known since elementary school what she wanted to do when she grew up. Born in Wytheville, but raised in Wise County, she was a fifth-grader when two Virginia State Patrol troopers in town to keep the peace during a coal strike visited her church one Sunday.

“They were in their uniforms and were there to worship,” she said. “I was amazed at those troopers.”

The following Wednesday, the lawmen visited again and, this time, gave a demonstration on drugs.

“They had marijuana pipes and acid, and I thought it would be such a cool job,” Russo said. “That’s when it started – fifth grade – and all the way through school, I never changed my mind that that is what I wanted to do.”

To join the VSP, you have to be 21 years old, so after high school graduation, Russo earned an associate’s degree in computer programing and worked at Wise Lumber and Supply. On breaks, she visited her Aunt Dorothy and talked about the state police and how she was going to join as soon as she could.

About two months before her 21st birthday, her aunt looked at her and said, “Would you please just shut up and do it?’

“So I took her advice,” Russo said.