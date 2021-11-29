Fire damages Bland County resort

No one was injured, but property was damaged in a Monday morning fire at an award-winning Bland County resort.

Bland County Fire Department Chief Jonathan Dunn said crews were sent to the Eupepsia Wellness Resort at 7:30 a.m. after getting a call about lots of smoke coming from a laundry room.

Dunn said firefighters from Bland, Ceres and Rocky Gap had the blaze under control in about 15 to 20 minutes.

“The whole laundry room was basically destroyed,” he said, adding that the fire damaged washing machines, dryers and a linen press at the 12940 West Blue Grass Trail property.

According to Dunn, a wall outlet in the laundry room may have sparked the blaze.

Fire crews were done at 10:30 a.m., Dunn said.

The resort was closed on Monday after the blaze.

Spread across several hundred acres near Ceres, the resort was recently named USA Today’s top wellness resort in its 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards.

According to a press release at the time, Eupepsia “is a wellness sanctuary providing an immersive and transformative approach to wellness, centered around sound sleep, nutritious eating, advanced well-being activities and therapies and yoga for balance, optimal energy and lasting wellness benefits.”