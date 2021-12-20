Funds to help bring broadband to Smyth, Wythe and Bland

Smyth County Administrator Shawn Utt called the awards transformative. He noted that economic development as well as education will benefit. “Not only will it help with business and industrial recruitment efforts, it will also help with our folks who are here now, giving the students a more robust platform for learning and citizens in general a more stable connection to the rest of the world, Utt said.

Kendra Hayden, who works in Smyth County’s economic development office, noted that officials in her county had been working to develop and grow broadband and connectivity for citizens since 2018.

“Through the height of the pandemic the need for broadband connectivity in rural Virginia came to the forefront where broadband was no longer identified as a luxury amenity but rather core infrastructure needed for the growth of our county (and others like ours),” Hayden said.

During discussions about broadband, more than one official compared the need to that of expanding connectivity to electricity in the 20th Century.

