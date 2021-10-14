Bland County Police Blotter

One week after being convicted of reduced criminal charges, a Rural Retreat man was arrested again on Oct. 6 after police said he swung a knife at his father while high on drugs.
Johnny Ray Hull III, 27, was charged with armed burglary, misdemeanor assault, felony drug possession and misdemeanor obstruction of justice after deputies responded to a call at 9585 East Bluegrass Trail.
Writing in a criminal complaint, Deputy B.J. Blevins said Hull’s father said Hull “showed up messed up on drugs” and refused multiple requests to leave – at one point keeping his father from closing a door to the residence.
“His father advised that Mr. Hull pulled a knife and swung at him,” Blevins wrote. “He advised he got the knife away from him and threw it away from him.”
Blevins said officers asked Hull to step down from a deck, but he wouldn’t. He said Hull also pulled away from officers when they went up on the deck to arrest him.
The deputy said officers found a straw with white residue in Hull’s pocket.
“Subject did advise he had been using meth in the straw,” Blevins wrote.
On Sept. 29, Hull was convicted in Bland County of misdemeanor drug possession, which was reduced from felony drug possession, according to court records. He was also convicted of fleeing from law enforcement, which was reduced from felony escape. In addition he was convicted of public intoxication. Hull was given credit for time served while awaiting trial and released from jail.
He also has prior convictions for misdemeanor marijuana possession and public swearing or intoxication, according to records.
He’s being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail.
Woman accused of trying to steal off-duty deputy’s pickup
An Oct. 20 court date has been set for West Virginia woman accused of trying to steal a pickup truck belonging to an off-duty Bland County deputy.
Jennifer Michelle Dillon, 40, of Logan, West Virginia, was arrested on Sept. 29 at the Circle K station in Bland.
In a criminal complaint, Deputy D.A. Eaton said Dillon tried to get in Deputy J.K Stowers’ 2020 Dodge Ram 1500, which was at the gas pumps.
“The victim…made contact with the female…as she opened the driver’s door to his truck and started to get in,” Eaton wrote. “Stowers then pulled the woman out and escorted her to the ground, preventing Dillon from escaping.”
Eaton said Dillon told him she was attempting to steal the truck so she could “get home to my kids.”
Dillon, who has no criminal record, is being held on a $5,000 bond. Her preliminary hearing’s been set for Oct. 20 in Bland County General District Court.
Pennsylvania man charged with interstate DUI
Jeffrey Adam Heitman, 36, of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
In a criminal complaint, Deputy C.J. Brewster wrote that Heitman had slurred speech and glass eyes when she found him behind the wheel of his parked vehicle on the northbound shoulder of Interstate 77.
“Heitman had difficulty walking,” the officer wrote, and refused field sobriety and other tests.
Free on bond, Heitman’s trial date has been set for Dec. 1 in Bland County General District Court.