Bland County Police Blotter

One week after being convicted of reduced criminal charges, a Rural Retreat man was arrested again on Oct. 6 after police said he swung a knife at his father while high on drugs.

Johnny Ray Hull III, 27, was charged with armed burglary, misdemeanor assault, felony drug possession and misdemeanor obstruction of justice after deputies responded to a call at 9585 East Bluegrass Trail.

Writing in a criminal complaint, Deputy B.J. Blevins said Hull’s father said Hull “showed up messed up on drugs” and refused multiple requests to leave – at one point keeping his father from closing a door to the residence.

“His father advised that Mr. Hull pulled a knife and swung at him,” Blevins wrote. “He advised he got the knife away from him and threw it away from him.”

Blevins said officers asked Hull to step down from a deck, but he wouldn’t. He said Hull also pulled away from officers when they went up on the deck to arrest him.

The deputy said officers found a straw with white residue in Hull’s pocket.

“Subject did advise he had been using meth in the straw,” Blevins wrote.