Members of BCPS grounds crew test positive for COVID

Members of a grounds crew contracted to perform work around the Bland County schools recently tested positive for COVID-19. Tests on school personnel were negative.
Bland County School Board Chairman Gerry Schepers said that JDM Services Inc. has been hired as the property management provider for BCPS and that when Superintendent Scott Meade learned that a portion of the grounds crew had tested positive for the virus, he immediately traced all interactions crew members had with BCPS employees and facilities.
“All BCPS employees who were tested received negative results,” said Schepers, who was one of the people tested. “This event allowed BCPS to test its protocols and be prepared for what might be ahead.”
According to Schepers, BCPS hired Modern Cleaning Innovations to do a final disinfection of the schools before opening day, slated for Aug. 27. He said the disinfection was not related to the COVID-19 testing, but was completed as an additional step to protect everyone who enters BCPS facilities. The disinfection was completed last week.
JDM is operated by John Melvin, who also owns Melvin Enterprises.
"Like other businesses in Bland and across the country, we have had employees test positive for COVID-19," Melvin said. "Due to personnel privacy concerns, we cannot identify the employees who tested positive or their assignment, however, all COVID-19 positive employees (and any suspected of infection) are self-isolating and self-monitoring in accordance with CDC/VDH guidelines. We continue to be committed to a safe work place and to keeping employees and community safe during these difficult times."
Coronavirus cases are on the uptick in Bland County with a total of 37 cases as of Tuesday with one hospitalization and no deaths.
Schepers said that in addition to dealing with COVID-19, the school system has identified multiple water leaks in the buildings on the high school campus, which crews are working to address.
The Bland Count School board meets today at 5 p.m. at the school board office, 361 Bears Trail, Bastian. Public comment is a 6 p.m.
