Smyth, Wythe, Bland weekly COVID update Oct. 19

The Mount Rogers Health District logged a total of 325 confirmed and suspected coronavirus cases in the last ten days.

The health district encompasses Smyth, Wythe, Bland, Carroll, Grayson and Washington counties, as well as the cities of Galax and Bristol.

Below is a breakdown of those numbers for Smyth, Wythe and Bland counties:

As of Monday, Smyth County reports a total of 596 cases.

While the Virginia Department of Health does not report active case numbers, local health officials have said the approximate number of active cases can be determined by the number of cases reported in the last ten days. Individuals diagnosed with the virus are typically placed in isolation for that length of time while they are considered contagious, though that can vary from person to person.

On Monday, 34 of the Smyth’s cases had been reported in the last ten days, according to data from the VDH website. The county reports 53 hospitalizations (up two in the last seven days) and 24 deaths (up two in the last seven days.)

Wythe County reports a total of 314 cases—up 39 in the last ten days—and has reported no new hospitalizations and no new deaths in the last seven days.