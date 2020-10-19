 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Smyth, Wythe, Bland weekly COVID update Oct. 19
0 comments

Smyth, Wythe, Bland weekly COVID update Oct. 19

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mount Rogers COVID numbers Oct. 19
Source: Virginia Department of Health

The Mount Rogers Health District logged a total of 325 confirmed and suspected coronavirus cases in the last ten days.

The health district encompasses Smyth, Wythe, Bland, Carroll, Grayson and Washington counties, as well as the cities of Galax and Bristol.

Below is a breakdown of those numbers for Smyth, Wythe and Bland counties:

As of Monday, Smyth County reports a total of 596 cases.

While the Virginia Department of Health does not report active case numbers, local health officials have said the approximate number of active cases can be determined by the number of cases reported in the last ten days. Individuals diagnosed with the virus are typically placed in isolation for that length of time while they are considered contagious, though that can vary from person to person.

On Monday, 34 of the Smyth’s cases had been reported in the last ten days, according to data from the VDH website. The county reports 53 hospitalizations (up two in the last seven days) and 24 deaths (up two in the last seven days.)

Smyth zip data

Note: Zip code data accounts for the number of individuals diagnosed with the virus who live within a zip code. Because zip codes can be shared between counties, zip code data may not be completely in line with county data. 

Wythe County reports a total of 314 cases—up 39 in the last ten days—and  has reported no new hospitalizations and no new deaths in the last seven days.

Wythe Zip Data

Note: Zip code data accounts for the number of individuals diagnosed with the virus who live within a zip code. Because zip codes can be shared between counties, zip code data may not be completely in line with county data. 

Bland County still reports a total of 64 cases of the illness, with no new cases reported since mid-September.

Bland Zip Data

Note: Zip code data accounts for the number of individuals diagnosed with the virus who live within a zip code. Because zip codes can be shared between counties, zip code data may not be completely in line with county data. 

For more local data on the illness, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics