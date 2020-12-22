Bland County mourns deaths of former, current police officers

Bland County is mourning the deaths of two law enforcement officers this week -- former Bland County Sheriff Jerry Thompson and Virginia State Police Special Agent Harry Alderson, who made his home in Bland County.

Thompson is a retired VSP trooper and served as Bland County sheriff for 12 years. Alderson spent the majority of his career assigned to the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Voters tapped Thompson to replace retiring sheriff Melvin Cox in November 2003. He took office in January 2004 and served three four-year terms, opting not to run for re-election in 2015. A 33-year veteran of the VSP, Thompson had dreamed of becoming Bland County’s sheriff since he was a child.

A native of Bland County, Thompson graduated from Bland High School in 1967 and attended Wytheville Community College. He worked 33 years for the VSP as a commercial vehicle officer and in communications.

Thompson and his wife, Molly, have one daughter, Erin.

Current Bland County Sheriff Jason Ramsey knew both men.