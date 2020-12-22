Bland County mourns deaths of former, current police officers

Bland County is mourning the deaths of two law enforcement officers this week -- former Bland County Sheriff Jerry Thompson and Virginia State Police Special Agent Harry Alderson, who made his home in Bland County.
Thompson is a retired VSP trooper and served as Bland County sheriff for 12 years. Alderson spent the majority of his career assigned to the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Voters tapped Thompson to replace retiring sheriff Melvin Cox in November 2003. He took office in January 2004 and served three four-year terms, opting not to run for re-election in 2015. A 33-year veteran of the VSP, Thompson had dreamed of becoming Bland County’s sheriff since he was a child.
A native of Bland County, Thompson graduated from Bland High School in 1967 and attended Wytheville Community College. He worked 33 years for the VSP as a commercial vehicle officer and in communications.
Thompson and his wife, Molly, have one daughter, Erin.
Current Bland County Sheriff Jason Ramsey knew both men.
“Jerry Thompson was one of the finest men that I ever was blessed to know,” he wrote in an email. “He was a mentor to everyone. He was always there for you no matter what the problem was. He truly cared about Bland County and its people. I will miss his encouragement and advice tremendously. I know that to many of us, he was a father figure. Our hearts are broken but we know he is with the Lord now, and I take great joy in knowing that.”
Ramsey said Special Agent Alderson was a wonderful person. He and his wife, Audrey, have two sons, Seth and Caleb.
“He was always full of wit and humor. He was always there any time I ever needed him,” the sheriff said. “Harry, even though he worked with the State Police, was considered a member of the Sheriff’s Department. He even had his own office space with us. It was a shock for everyone to hear of his passing. My heart goes out to his family. Bland County has lost two great men.”
