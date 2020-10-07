Community Watch set up in Bland County

“Older, white male under the influence of something for sure,” it read.

In addition to information about crimes or suspicious activity, people are posting about lost animals and things to do in the area.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hatcher said the page was not created for that type of information, but if that’s what makes people comfortable, she’s fine with it.

“It’s really not a complex thing,” she said. “It’s really simple – it’s about keeping people informed and answering questions if they have any questions or concerns.”

Hatcher said the page gives people the opportunity to be aware of what is happening in the county so they can avoid rumors.

“And we emphasize telling people to check on their neighbors. Pick up the phone and give them a call, especially check on your elderly neighbors. It only takes a few minutes. Or call the sheriff to do a well check if you are concerned about not seeing them in a while. The sheriff’s department is wonderful about checking on people.

Bland County Sheriff Jason Ramsey encourages everyone to be aware of their surroundings.