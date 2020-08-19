Eupepsia Wellness Resort honored again by USA Today

For the second year in a row, Eupepsia Wellness Resort in Ceres has been named the No. 2 Best Wellness Resort in the United States.
The wellness sanctuary earned the award from voters in USA Today's Readers' Choice Awards. Eupepsia was one of 20 nominees for Best Wellness Retreat/Resort, selected by a small panel of respected wellness travel experts. Hilton Head Health was the only resort to top Eupepsia. Other honored resorts were as close as North Carolina and as far away as California.
In a press release, Eupepsia officials said that this year's award is especially significant in view of the heightened importance placed on health and wellness, coupled with caution when it comes to travel.
“Earning this top award for the second year running is testament to the wellness experience we offer at Eupepsia, which is highly personalized, and to our commitment to our guests’ health and wellbeing,” said Sushil Hussein Mrad, Eupepsia co-founder. “With this recognition, we are especially proud to make Virginia a nationwide wellness destination, and we want to thank the county and the people of Bland for their amazing support. We look forward to welcoming you all to Eupepsia so you can experience the Virginia Wellness Lifestyle!”
Visitors are from across the United States and the world have enjoyed Eupepsia’s hospitality. International guests have traveled to the resort from Canada, Europe, Asia, Dublin, London, Paris and Dubai. From the United States, guests have hailed from the East Coast to the West Coast, including New York, Los Angeles, Florida, Chicago, Washington D.C., Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and, of course, Virginia.
Earlier this year, Eupepsia launched immunity-boosting Outdoor Wellness Staycations that harness the positive impact of nature on physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. Appealing to guests keen to reset, recharge and build their immunity, they are also increasingly popular as wellness sabbaticals for professionals who want to combine work with a wellness program.
With social distancing, contact-free and other measures in place to keep guests protected and healthy, Eupepsia's boutique resort provides a safe haven that allows complete privacy and peace of mind, the press release said.
Set on 256 acres of welcoming, open grounds, the resort provides an immersive and integrated approach to wellness with real-time curation for a truly transformative experience.
Guests are given a personalized program tailored to their bio-individual needs with chef-prepared, plant-based, balanced meals tailored to different body types as well as advanced health screenings combined with traditional Ayurveda-based and progressive therapies.
The program features meditative yoga sessions in the Grand Yoga Hall or open-air studio on the pond, treatments in the Creek-side cabanas or authentic Ayurveda treatment rooms and hydro-therapies in the indoor or outdoor spas.
According to the release, nature-based sports and activities are also an important part of the program. Breathing in some of the nation's purest air, guests head out on guided hikes on one of the seven hiking trails in and around the property, connected to the Appalachian Trail and nearby Jefferson National Forest, or nature walks to enjoy the health benefits of forest bathing. They engage in sports from mountain biking to functional training sessions in the outdoor pool, or rowing, canoeing, kayaking or pedal boating in the pond.
At the heart of the Eupepsia experience is sound sleep, which guests can enjoy in the resort's 26 contemporary bedrooms, offering direct access to open spaces.
Guests with specific wellness needs can book specialized assessments, evaluations and one-on-one consultations, during their stay.
Eupepsia welcomes guests for short and long-term stays.
For more information, visit www.eupepsia.com or contact 276-722-0584 or info@eupepsia.com.
The top 10 winners in the category Best Wellness Retreat / Resort are as follows:
1. Hilton Head Health - Hilton Head, S.C.
2. Eupepsia - Bland, Va.
3. Skyterra Wellness Retreat - Lake Toxaway, N.C.
4. New Life Hiking Spa - Killington, Vt.
5. The Art of Living Retreat Center - Boone, N.C.
6. The Ranch Malibu - Malibu, Calif.
7. Red Mountain Resort - Ivins, Utah
8. Mii amo - Sedona, Ariz.
9. The Lodge at Woodloch - Hawley, Penn.
10. CIVANA Wellness Resort and Spa - Carefree, Ariz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!