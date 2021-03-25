Farm sells CBD products made from local hemp

Crowgey said it took nearly a year to grow and develop the hemp, and then find a qualified extractor.

“We wanted a highly reputable group doing our extractions,” he said, adding that most extraction labs are $5-10 million facilities.

Crowgey planted seven acres of hemp.

“It’s very expensive to grow, more expensive than any crop we have ever grown here because of the regulations and the permitting,” he said. “It can’t be grown on a field with pesticide residue or it shows up in testing.”

Crowgey plants the hemp in mid-June and harvests the crop in mid-September through October. Then, the hemp is set up to dry in barns purchased from North Carolina tobacco farmers who no longer need the barns to dry tobacco.

“We dismantled and purchased tobacco drying barns and had them trucked in,” he said. “It was drying in the barns during Halloween,” he said.

The plants have to be monitored constantly and tested to make sure there are no micro toxins, pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals, etc. in the hemp. The analysis on the dried product and on oil that is extracted is a 10-page document full of items that must be checked. In addition, a third-party lab is used cross-reference the testing.