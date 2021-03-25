Farm sells CBD products made from local hemp

Wythe County’s Richdale Farm recently started selling CBD oil extracted from hemp grown on the farm in a process that’s more complicated than one might think. It’s labor intensive with a slew of regulations that must be met.
Farm owner Eric Crowgey said he received a license to grow hemp in 2019 and planted the first that year.
“The license is very specific,” he said. “You have to give the exact coordinates of the field it will be in.”
Plus, if you harvest it and store it as a bulk product, you have to give local law enforcement agencies the coordinates of where the hemp is stored.
Why? Because when growing in a field, hemp looks like marijuana and smells like it, too.
“Somebody driving by would think it’s a field of marijuana,” Crowgey said.
Hemp is member of the cannabis family, like marijuana, but contains miniscule amounts of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
Richdale Farm has been in Crowgey’s family since 1876. The farm is spread over 650 acres with additional land being leased. Over the years, Crowgey has diversified operations to include a seasonal grazing dairy, beef cattle, Katahdin Hair sheep, pumpkins and fall produce, a fall festival with a pumpkin patch and corn maze, industrial hemp, sweet corn, straw and hay.
Crowgey said it took nearly a year to grow and develop the hemp, and then find a qualified extractor.
“We wanted a highly reputable group doing our extractions,” he said, adding that most extraction labs are $5-10 million facilities.
Crowgey planted seven acres of hemp.
“It’s very expensive to grow, more expensive than any crop we have ever grown here because of the regulations and the permitting,” he said. “It can’t be grown on a field with pesticide residue or it shows up in testing.”
Crowgey plants the hemp in mid-June and harvests the crop in mid-September through October. Then, the hemp is set up to dry in barns purchased from North Carolina tobacco farmers who no longer need the barns to dry tobacco.
“We dismantled and purchased tobacco drying barns and had them trucked in,” he said. “It was drying in the barns during Halloween,” he said.
The plants have to be monitored constantly and tested to make sure there are no micro toxins, pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals, etc. in the hemp. The analysis on the dried product and on oil that is extracted is a 10-page document full of items that must be checked. In addition, a third-party lab is used cross-reference the testing.
Once the oil is extracted, the lab bottles it for oils, lotions, etc. Crowgey’s CBD oil is sold under the name Richdale Roots. There’s also Richdale Roots pain relief cream and hand sanitizer with CBD. Prices range from $35 to $99. Locally, the products are sold at Counts Drugs in Wytheville, The Fort Chiswell Pharmacy and the Bland Pharmacy.
According to the Richdale Roots web page, its CBD oil contains high concentrations of CBD and other cannabinoids, and the entire hemp flower is used for extracting the oil for full potency.
CBD oil is a natural anti-microbial and a natural anti-inflammatory. There’s anecdotal evidence of people using it to reduce stress and help with pain. Some CBD oil is marketed for pet owners to help stressed out hounds. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has acknowledged the increase in interest in CBD products, but is still researching its impact on public health.
Crowgey is determined to offer the best product possible.
“We are adamant about doing this the right way, that’s why I’d love the FDA to step in so I could say it’s good for this or good for that,” Crowgey said.
For information or to purchase Richdale Roots products, visit the Richdale Farm Facebook page or the website at www.richdalefarm.com
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com