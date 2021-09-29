Bland County man pleads guilty to federal child porn, illegal gun possession charges

A Bland County, Virginia man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to 17 counts of producing child pornography at his home and illegally possessing a firearm after previously being convicted of a felony offense.

According to court documents, William Dean Blankenship, 42, was a previously convicted felon residing in Bland County. On February 12, 2021, the Bland County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police executed a state search warrant at Blankenship’s home after receiving information that the defendant had engaged in sexual acts with children and was in possession of child pornography.

During that search, law enforcement found a firearm, cellular phone and other electronic devices that belonged to Blankenship. Blankenship’s phone contained over 50 video files of child pornography produced by the defendant which depicted him engaging in sexual intercourse with two minors under the age of 18. Further investigation determined Blankenship routinely coerced and enticed the two minors to engage in sexual activity with Blankenship and with one another after providing the minors with narcotics and other controlled substances. Blankenship’s abuse began when the minors were approximately 14 and 13 years old.