Death penalty's end won't have large impact on area

Although most lawmakers in Southwest Virginia voted against abolishing capital punishment, it doesn't appear the death penalty's demise will have a large impact on the area.

Since Virginia resumed carrying out executions in 1977, nine people have been put to death for convictions in the southwest region, according to data from the Death Penalty Information Center. Statewide, that number is 113.

Of the nine Southwest Virginia executions, only four were carried out for crimes committed in far Southwest Virginia -- two from Smyth County and one each from Buchanan and Wise counties. Of those, only one was carried out since the 1990s. The other five executions stemmed from crimes committed in Roanoke and Montgomery counties.

Roy Evans has been Smyth County's commonwealth's attorney for 32 years. He's one of just a few prosecutors in the region to have handled a case that resulted in a death sentence.

In his three decades as the county's top prosecutor, he's only requested the death penalty in one case. The other Smyth County death sentence was prosecuted by Evans' predecessor, Danny Lowe.

Evans said several factors come into play when considering whether to request capital punishment or an alternative, chief among them being the victim’s family’s input.