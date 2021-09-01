Relay for Life plans multi-county gathering

In 2010, Pauline Gordon’s husband fought off laryngeal cancer, only to have it return in his lungs five years later. He was diagnosed in February 2015 and died in March.

“He lived 47 days,” his daughter, Judy, said. “He didn’t have time to fight it. As a daughter, it’s hard to see it hit so hard and fast.”

“This (dinner) means the world to me because of how cancer has affected our family and so many others,” said Pauline, whose own mother died of ovarian cancer at the age of 52. “You take life for granted until something like this hits.”

Because of the family’s strong history with cancer, Pauline worries about her children getting sick.

“I worry about the kids, but go from day to day and thank God I’m here and none of my other children have it. He’ll take care of us. I stay busy and live each day like there’s no tomorrow. You never know what tomorrow will bring.”

“Even with all the trials and tribulations, we are still blessed,” Judy said.

The meal for cancer survivors and caregivers is part of the Relay for Life, which will take over Wytheville’s Main Street from 5 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 11, followed by a luminaria ceremony in Withers Park.